Court Adjourns Suit Against Makinde, Others Over Vacant Alaafin Stool  

The lead counsel to the claimant, Kazeem Sobaloju, (SAN) had in his argument pleaded for a stay of status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit.He submitted that the claimants have two motions before the court; motion exparte on interim order of injunction and motion of notice on interlocutory injunction.But Counsel to defendants E.O.

Sobaloju submitted that the kingmakers had performed their traditional role of selecting the new Alaafin as enshrined in the Chieftaincy law but the state governor instead of approving the process asked them to start the process afresh.

But Justice Ladiran Akintola insisted that there was no urgency in the matter and, thereby, told the counsels to agree on a date for the hearing. He said the defendants should be given the opportunity to be joined in the suit with the filing of a counter affidavit. According to him, it is after this that I can rule on the stay of the status quo.

Meanwhile, some indigenes of the town stormed the entrance of the court with placards with various inscriptions to show their grievances against the delay in the selection of the new monarch chosen by the Oyo Mesi.

They urged the governor not to compromise but to follow due process by approving the candidate chosen by the masses.

