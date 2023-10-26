Court adjourns multi-billion naira debt dispute to December 11

Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has adjourned till December 11 to further hear a suit between Anchorage Leisures Ltd and two others and Ecobank Nigeria Ltd concerning a disputed multi-billion naira debt owed the bank. The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/352/2023 resumed on Wednesday after the last hearing in July, 2023.
But Ogunba informed the court that as at the last adjournment, the application pending before the court was his application for summary judgment against the Plaintiffs, based on the claims and admission of facts by the Plaintiffs; and that the application was ripe for hearing.
He contended that the Plaintiffs had ample time to file the said application, but didn’t do so, only to file same on 23rd October, to – in his view – forestall the proceedings for the day. Ogunba argued further that the essence of the amendment being sought by Olanipekun was to overreach his application for judgment as the Plaintiffs -in his view – now wanted to change their case via the amendment. headtopics.com
After series of arguments/submissions of respective counsel on the priority of application, the court directed that it would want to hear the application for amendment and rule on same first, before proceeding to hear other applications in the matter.
