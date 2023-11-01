Court acquits Chinese Directors charged with forging board’s resolutions

'I also hereby discharge and acquit the 3rd defendant on count five for the same reasons and add that the offence of uttering cannot be sustained when there is no forgery established,' Justice Dimgba held. The police had filed the charge upon a complaint by one of BN Ceramics' directors, Zhang Xing, following a boardroom disagreement.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Federal Govt Approves N5.9bn For Abuja Light Rail Access RoadsThe federal government has given its approval for the allocation of N5.9 billion to fund the access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Commission Partners Chinese Firm On Rebuilding Of North EastNorth East Development Commission (NEDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mutual Commitment Group (MCG), a Chinese company, for the

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: After losing at S/Court, Atiku says ‘I’m not going away’The Nation Newspaper UPDATED: After losing at S/Court, Atiku says ‘I'm not going away’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Alleged cyber crime: Court adjourns Naira Marley’s caseA Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the continuation of trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, charged with cybercrime until November 13 and 30. Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case on Monday following the absence of Naira Marley from court.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Onjeh Vs Moro: Appeal Court postpones date of judgementThe Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has postponed judgment on the appeal filed by Daniel Onjeh, the 2023 All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial candidate for Benue South, challenging the election of Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The court had earlier fixed Monday (today) for the delivery of the judgment.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: ‘House adjourned; go to court if aggrieved’ — New Rivers SpeakerThe newly-inaugurated Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie has declared that the state parliament has adjourned until further notice.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕