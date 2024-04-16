Coroner Inquest Verdict: Dowen College Pupil's Death Ruled as Natural Cause

Coroner inquest into the death of Sylvester Oromoni , a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College , Lekki, has said he died of natural cause .

This was the thrust of the corner’s verdict contained in a 255-page judgment delivered yesterday at the Justice Ilori Court House in Ogba. Magistrate Kadiri held that the deceased went through avoidable excruciating pain and needless suffering until his death because of how his parents handled the issue.

“Having examined the evidence tendered by all witnesses, I have come to the conclusion that the deceased died of a natural cause.”

Coroner Inquest Death Dowen College Natural Cause Parental Negligence

