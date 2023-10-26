Coroner Inquest; Mohbad’s Father Testifies In Court

at a Lagos State coroner court. He shared insights into his son's relationship with fellow artist Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley. Mr. Aloba revealed that his son had been living with Naira Marley since December 2019.…

The singer’s death had sparked controversies, leading the Lagos State Government to launch the coroner’s inquest, which began on October 13 at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court. Regarding the deceased’s belongings, Mr. Aloba revealed that his son’s landed properties were under the control of his mother-in-law. He also claimed that his daughter-in-law had at times mixed sleeping pills in his son’s food. According to Mr. Aloba, Mohbad had confided in him about disputes over property held by his wife and her family.

The coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, expressed condolences to Mr. Aloba for his son’s tragic death and assured him that justice would be served. It’s worth noting that Naira Marley and a Lagos socialite named Balogun Eletu were remanded in police custody on October 4 by a Yaba Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State in connection with Mohbad’s demise. headtopics.com

Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assault and criminal mischief, according to the New York Police Department. The charges come seven months after Majors was arrested for allegedly assaulting Jabbari. Jabbari turned herself in to the NYPD's 10th precinct in Manhattan. She is accused of scratching Majors on the…

Up and coming music artiste, Onugha Victor Chike, who is popularly known as SunshineGzuz, has said his music was to a great extent shaped by the sufferings Nigerians faced in their day to day bid to survive and make something out of their life. A talented singer and lyricist, who is steadily moving his way… headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

What my son told me about Naira Marley — Mohbad’s father testifies in courtMr Joseph Aloba, the father of deceased singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (aka Mohbad), told a coroner’s court on Wednesday that the deceased had been living with singer Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) since December 2019. Joseph testified during a coroner’s inquest into the death of his son. The musician died on Sept. Read more ⮕

Mohbad Died After He Was Injected, DJ Tells CoronerA Lagos Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Afrobeat musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Read more ⮕

Mohbad’s father appears before coroner, speaks on son’s relationship with Naira Marley, wifeJoseph Aloba, the father of deceased singer, Mohbad, appeared before a Lagos State coroner over an inquiry into his son's death. Read more ⮕

Mohbad did not want Naira Marley, Sam Larry to kill meAbosede, the mother the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on Wednesday, told the Coroner’s Inquest that her son was shielding her from being killed by former label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry. According to her, Naira Marley constantly harassed Mohbad and the singer lived in fear. Read more ⮕

How Singer Died After He Was Injected — Mohbad’s DJ Tells CoronerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Inquest: Mohbad’s DJ says singer collapsed, started vomiting after injectionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕