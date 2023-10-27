A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Abdulkareem Mojeed, and 20 other journalists from different countries have been selected to cover the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Other fellows are from Egypt, Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, Hong Kong, Trinidad, Jamaica, Colombia, Malaysia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, and Kenya, among others.According to Climate Tracker, the selected climate journalists have emerged with stories to tell and to cover COP28 in Dubai from 30 November – 12 December 2023.

“Amidst fierce competition, they stood out for their passion, dedication, and innovative storytelling.” “This is what PREMIUM TIMES is known for, and of course the kind of reporting cherished by Climate Tracker. I’m happy to associate with this feat,” he said. headtopics.com

The fellowship programme is part of the Climate Change Media Partnership (CCMP) led by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) and the Stanley Centre for Peace and Security From these beats, he has accomplished excellence in producing high-impact and thoroughly reported reports.

The COP is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the COP assesses progress in combating climate change. It is also a vital means of monitoring the progress made so far and working out the targets that need to be achieved in the future “if we are to reach the goals of the headtopics.com

