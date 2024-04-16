Controversy Surrounding the Death of Oromoni at Dowen College

In January 2022, an initialThis post-mortem was discredited due to its methods and some dissatisfactions surrounding the parties who witnessed the procedure.that Oromoni died “naturally”.
The father of the deceased Sylvester Oromoni and the mother Rosemary Oromoni also took to the witness box on several occasions.Some of the Dowen employees involved in the case include Celina Uduak, Valentine Igboekweze, Hammed Ayomo Bariyu, Adesanya Olusesan Olusegun, and one Adeyemi, all of whom were initially accused of “negligent act causing harm” in the alleged bullying case.on January 27, 2024, as the court declared April 12 and, later, April 15 to disclose its findings.
Oromoni Dowen College Death Post-Mortem Controversy Witnesses Defendants Teenage Schoolboys
Human Rights Lawyer Questions Ruling on Death of Dowen College StudentHuman rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has raised concerns over the ruling of Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, the Coroner who investigated the death of a 12-year-old student at Dowen College. The ruling exonerated the college and blamed the family doctor for negligence.
