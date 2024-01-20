Controversy over National Secretary Position in Nigerian Political Party

Samuel Anyanwu, the substantive occupant of the position, is seeking to retain the position after losing in the 11 November Imo State governorship election in which he took part. There is an intense argument on who is the authentic national secretary of the party which has now become a subject of contest between Samuel Anyanwu and a former PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye.

Samuel Anyanwu, the substantive occupant of the position, stepped aside to contest in the 11 November Imo State governorship election under the PDP platform but lost to the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress. He did not, however, submit a letter of resignation for the national secretary position of the party. Meanwhile, in October 2023, some weeks before the Imo election, the leadership of the PDP in the South-east nominated Mr Ude-Okoye to replace Mr Anyanwu as the party’s national secretar





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More Nigerian Youth Elected into State and National Assemblies in 2023 General ElectionsThe Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, has said that more Nigerian youth were elected into the state and national assemblies in the 2023 general elections compared to 2019. The minister made this statement during the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Legislative Mentoring Initiative (LMI).

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Lawmakers' Salaries Remain Stagnant as National Assembly Budget Surpasses Federal UniversitiesNigerian lawmakers have been claiming that their salaries have not increased in 13 years, while the budget of the National Assembly is higher than that of 25 federal universities combined. This allocation to the Legislature has been criticized as President Bola Tinubu continues to pamper the lawmakers, while ordinary Nigerians face the challenges of reform initiatives.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Lawmakers' Salaries Remain Stagnant as National Assembly Budget Surpasses Federal UniversitiesNigerian lawmakers have been claiming that their salaries have not increased in 13 years, while the budget of the National Assembly is higher than that of 25 federal universities combined. This allocation to the Legislature has been criticized as President Bola Tinubu continues to pamper the lawmakers, while ordinary Nigerians face the challenges of reform initiatives.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Controversy over Oyo State government's plan to convert Agodi Park and GardensMixed reactions have continued to trail the plan by the Oyo State government to convert a part of Agodi Park and Gardens to an estate. The relaxation spot is located a few metres from the Agodi Secretariat, the seat of Oyo State government in Ibadan, the state capital.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Controversy Surrounding Mr. Tinubu's Support for Expensive CarsShortly after becoming president, Mr. Tinubu's decision to purchase expensive cars for members of the National Assembly sparks outrage.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Concerns over Fire Incidents in Nigerian Transmission SubstationsThe frequency of fire incidents across transmission substations in Nigeria has sparked concerns about the quality of the country's transmission company procurements. Stakeholders say this portends a severe threat to the country's struggling national grid and the power sector.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »