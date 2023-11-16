Controversial Pastor Arrested for Kidnapping and Impregnating Wife of Choir Coordinator

The controversial founder of Christ High Commission Church, Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State, Noah Abraham, who was in the news last year for allegedly collecting three hundred and ten thousand Naira from church members as a ticket to heaven has been re-arrested for more grievous offences.

This time around, the controversial Pastor was arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command in collaboration with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for the alleged kidnapping of over nine persons including minors and impregnating the wife of his choir coordinator. It was gathered that some of the hostages were children of his members whom he had hypnotized, brainwashed and set against their parents. Narrating their ordeal, some of the parents of the children who were kept hostage, church members and even the legal wife of Pastor Abraham, who had staged a protest to the Ekiti State Police Command pleaded with the Government and appropriate authorities to assist them in getting their children, wife and relatives out of the captivity of the Pasto

