Contractors Hail REA Boss For Outstanding Performance

This was contained in a statement signed by the public relations officer of the association, Mr Rotimi Raheem and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He said, “We are delighted to hear the news of a clean bill of health given to the managing director, Rural Electrification Agency by the House of Representatives. “Recall that in our recent press release a few months ago, we highlighted the giant strides accomplished by the managing director and his management in the improvement of lives of our rural dwellers.“He has also connected numerous markets, schools and economic activities to the solar system and mini grids all over the country.

“We therefore urge him to continue the good work he and his team are doing for the benefits of the downtrodden in our rural areas,” Raheem said.He also said that what the REA boss is doing is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »