Conflict: Nigeria Urged To Embrace Transitional Justice System

Transitional government is the “process of acknowledging, prosecuting, compensating for and forgiving past crimes during a period of rebuilding after conflict.” The views were canvassed at the two- day capacity building organised for journalists in Katsina State by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Mercy Corps. It was sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The facilitator, Khadizah Hawaja Gambo, reiterated the need for a better leader who will prioritise and initiate ideas for transitional justice to resolve conflicts, saying a lot of Nigerians were traumatised due certain injustices done to them as community or tribe and nationality.

She lamented the rate of continued circling of crimes and criminality to justify personal interest, rights and action which remain detrimental to the development and the economic well-being of the nation.While stressing that each state actor has his or her peculiar issues that need to be addressed, Gambo said it is only purposeful leadership that would begin to initiate ideas for transitional justice to heal those wounds for reconciliation and development.

Gambo said the change must begin with the media by first understanding the dynamics of the crisis to provide accurate, objective and balanced reports that would help in transforming the nation. “For effective transformation, the media needs to undergo a paradigm shift from selective social and conflict reporting, the media should have the capacity to transform the country,” she said.

