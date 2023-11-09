Concerns over Nigeria's Budget Proposal

The budget proposal should undergo careful revision before it is presented to the National Assembly later this month for consideration and passage. It is a major concern that the relatively new government wants to further expand the budget deficit before consolidating its revenue generation plan and effectively putting it to work. Nigeria cannot continue to toe the path of fiscal irresponsibility.

The government needs to conduct proper fiscal housekeeping and launch practical initiatives that can unlock the potential of the Nigerian economy., recently unveiled the government's budgetary proposals for the 2024 fiscal year. A budget is a vital component of any country's economic strategy, which can shape its entire socio-economic landscape. The budgetary estimates also serve as a guide for public financial management in the country. Nigeria's 2024 headline budget figures, as presented last month by the minister, put the total expenditure at N26.01 trillion, which is approximately $34 billion.





