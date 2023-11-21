Concerns over HPV vaccination in Nasarawa State

Maryam Audu, like some other members of the Ado Community in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, had come out to receive the human papillomavirus, HPV, vaccination, after the formal launch of the vaccine by the federal government on October 24, 2023. But unlike her peers and schoolmates who were happy to receive the jab, 13-year-old Miss Audu seemed utterly bewildered.

Although she stood in a queue with some schoolmates waiting patiently to be vaccinated, her countenance appeared worrisome, prompting Vanguard to inquire if there was any problem with her.“I am worried standing here because I don’t know my fate when I get home because before coming here, my father had warned his daughters, including me, not to participate in this exercise. “My father said he heard that this vaccine that is being given can cause infertility to a vaccinated person in future,” Maryam said. “So if your father said that, why then are you here to get vaccinated, is it that you don’t believe your father? Why are you here to take it as his daughter?” Vanguard aske





