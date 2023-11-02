Concerns as NUPRC moves to guarantee crude supply to local refineries

Insisting Nigeria needs to improve local refineries and address foreign exchange crisis, NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, told operators that the government will not fail to sanction defaulting oil companies.

Many of the crude oil producers, who gathered at NUPRC’s office, yesterday, expressed concern over commercial issues that may come up in such a transaction. They were worried about the logistics side of supply and safety of their data with NUPRC. They added that refiners would need to convince them that the off taker has dollars to pay for crude oil sustainably.

Komolafe said: “The pre-emptive steps are being taken because it would send wrong and unbecoming signals to the international business community if operators of domestic refineries in one of the world’s largest crude oil-producing countries start importing feedstock for their production.”

• IOCs, independent oil producers worry over commercial, data security • Crude oil edges slightly higher amid Middle East tensions Operators in the oil sector expressed concerns over commercial and contract issues as Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Abuja, yesterday, moved to enforce mandatory supply of crude to local refineries.

