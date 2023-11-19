Concerning Incidents at School

Dear mother, your little one comes home from school with a split lip and dried blood crusted on his lower lip. When you ask him what happened, he whimpers, 'I fell, mummy,' his eyes barely leaving his toes. You're not convinced, but you decide to take his word for it. After all, it's the class teacher's fault if she wasn't paying attention to your little boy. You should call her and give her a piece of your mind.

But then, weeks go by with more strange occurrences: missing beverages, an empty food flask, and a constantly hungry eight-year-old. So, one morning, you drop by his school unannounced, claiming that he left his homework at home. You discover that his food flask is empty even hours before lunchtime and that the extra snacks and yogurt you packed have disappeared





🏆 1. GuardianNigeria » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Obi: Fire incidents at Canadian high commission, Samsung office in Abuja concerningNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Polaris Bank supports girl-child education in public schools, partners Evolve CharityThe materials donated by the bank include school uniforms, school bags, pens, sandals, and various books

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Oil theft: 149 incidents recorded across Niger Delta in one week'In some areas of the Niger Delta, it’s become a warfare of sorts,' the NNPCL said.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

ICYMI: NNPC records 149 crude oil theft incidents in one weekNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Oil Theft: NNPC Says 149 Incidents Recorded In 1 WeekAccording to the company, the war on crude oil theft is on and the industry-wide security collaboration continues to record remarkable progress across the

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

216 incidents claim 12 lives in Ogun, Lagos – Federal Fire ServiceTwelve persons died in fire incidents between January and October in Lagos and Ogun states, according to the record of Federal Fire Service Zone F. The Assistant Controller-General, Zone F, Mr Chika Njoku, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos, at the beginning of an awareness campaign on preventing fire incidents ahead of the year-end harmattan.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »