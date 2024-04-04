Concerned Igbo Citizens Council Calls for Amnesty Extension to Nnamdi Kanu

The Concerned Igbo Citizens Council (CICC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to extend the amnesty granted to his kinsmen, Sunday Igboho and Omoyele Sowore, to Nnamdi Kanu. The group made the call in a statement signed by its interim National Coordinator and interim National Secretary, Comrade Ukachukwu Obioha and Mazi James Okorie, respectively, and made available to journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Positing that the unconditional release of Igboho, a pro-Odua Republic agitator and Sowore is commendable, CICC insisted that the same gesture must be extended to Kanu and all other Nigerians currently detained for similar activities. CICC maintained that the continued detention of Kanu and hundreds of Igbo youths over Indigenous People of Biafra activities, while their Yoruba counterparts have been granted reprieve by the present administration, gives “an unsavoury ethnic and sectional colouration” to the Federal Government’s action

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu humiliation to Igbo — familyThe family of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the continued incarceration of their son despite appeals and several court orders to release him is a humiliation to not just their son but the entire Igbo race.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Igbo traders in Lokoja close shops to protest incessant kidnap of wives for ransomIgbo traders in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Tuesday shut their shops over alleged incessant kidnapping of their wives in the state. The traders, while expressing their grievances over the development, said men of the underworld have continued to target their wives to collect ransom.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Court strikes out suit to compel Igbo from NigeriaA federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit instituted by a coalition of Northern groups seeking the exit of Igbo from the Southeast of Nigeria.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

‘Yoruba, Igbo, Benin only three tribes in Nigeria’Afrobeat singer Davido has erroneously claimed that Nigeria has only three tribes, namely Yoruba, Igbo and Benin. Davido, who goofed while hosting popular American content creator Kai Cenat, who is in Nigeria for a documentary, yesterday in Lagos, said: 'We have three tribes in Nigeria. There's Yoruba. My father is Yoruba.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Ilorin: Igbo traders shut shops as truce with Kwara Govt over tax payment collapsesThe agreement reached between Igbo traders and the Kwara State government over controversial tax matters may have suffered a set back.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Bill to regulate Igbo apprenticeship system in Anambra scales second readingA bill seeking to revive and provide a framework to regulate the Igbo apprenticeship scheme popularly known as ‘Igba Boi’ has passed through the second reading at the Anambra State House of Assembly. The bill, entitled; “Anambra State Igbo Apprenticeship Bill 2024,” was sponsored by Mr Ejike Okechukwu, member representing Anaocha Constituency ll.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »