Concerned APC Members Accuse Suspended Chairman's Critics of Impersonation

The Concerned APC Members , a group within the ruling party, says those who suspended Abdullahi Ganduje , the national chairman , were “impostors”.Ganduje over the allegations of corruption levelled against him.and suspended the ward executives from the party for six months.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Okpokwu Ogenyi, CAM’s convener, said APC has been “invaded”, noting that there is a need to reverse the situation.

“Gentlemen of the Press, it is obvious that the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led faction of the NNPP is ready to return to the APC but does not want to join our party with Ganduje as the National Chairman.“Impersonation is a criminal offence punishable by law. We call on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of State Security Service to immediately arrest the impostors and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others willing to orchestrate such a devilish act.

Ogenyi said the security agencies need to act on the situation before impostors suspend President Bola Tinubu from the APC. Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Concerned APC Members CAM Abdullahi Ganduje National Chairman Corruption Allegations Suspension Impostors Party Invasion Reversal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ganduje, Barau, others donate food items to Kano APC members, supportersThe Nation Newspaper Ganduje, Barau, others donate food items to Kano APC members, supporters

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Osun: PDP, APC trade words over alleged planned arrest of 25 membersAt least twenty five members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State have been pencilled down for arrest and abduction, the party has alleged. The allegation was made by the Osun PDP in a statement by its chairman, Sunday Bisi on Saturday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

APC donates 7,440 bags of grains, spaghetti to members in KanoThe Nation Newspaper APC donates 7,440 bags of grains, spaghetti to members in Kano

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

APC directs members to withdraw all court cases in 7 daysA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

APC directs members to withdraw court cases in 7 daysThe Nation Newspaper APC directs members to withdraw court cases in 7 days

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Withdraw all cases or face sanctions, APC orders membersThe Nation Newspaper Withdraw all cases or face sanctions, APC orders members

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »