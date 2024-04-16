Concerned APC Members Accuse Suspended Chairman's Critics of Impersonation

The Concerned APC Members , a group within the ruling party, says those who suspended Abdullahi Ganduje , the national chairman , were “impostors”.Ganduje over the allegations of corruption levelled against him.and suspended the ward executives from the party for six months.
Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Okpokwu Ogenyi, CAM’s convener, said APC has been “invaded”, noting that there is a need to reverse the situation.
“Gentlemen of the Press, it is obvious that the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led faction of the NNPP is ready to return to the APC but does not want to join our party with Ganduje as the National Chairman.“Impersonation is a criminal offence punishable by law. We call on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of State Security Service to immediately arrest the impostors and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others willing to orchestrate such a devilish act.
Ogenyi said the security agencies need to act on the situation before impostors suspend President Bola Tinubu from the APC. Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!
