Ahead of today’s deadline for quoted companies to submit their third quarter reports and accounts, several companies are making last-minute efforts to submit their reports.

While boards of directors of many companies are scheduled to meet to today to approve and submit their reports, others that met over the past few days have indicated they intended to upload their results before the close of work today. The board of Jaiz Bank Plc is scheduled to meet today to review and approve the third quarter report in time for submission to the Exchange, while the board of Eterna is scheduled to meet tomorrow to review the company’s third quarter results.

Companies that are expected to upload their results ahead of the deadline included Sterling Financial Holdings, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa, Seplat Energy, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, Fidelity Bank, Fidson Healthcare, Lasaco Assurance, Chams Holdings Company, Livestock Feeds, May & Baker Nigeria, Meyer, Okomu Oil Palm, AXA Mansard Insurance, Mutual Benefits Assurance and Omatek Ventures among others. headtopics.com

Market analysts said they expected the third quarter earnings reports to determine the stock market’s direction this week. Quoted companies are expected to directly upload their results on the throughput portal at the Exchange, which allows simultaneous access to the information by the investing public.

Also, an electronic copy of the publication shall be filed with the Exchange on the same day as the newspaper publication. Where the company chooses to audit its quarterly accounts, it shall be required to file such accounts not later than 60 calendar days after the relevant quarter. headtopics.com

