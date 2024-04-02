Companies in Abuja directed to pay N650,000 for environmental audit

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) has directed companies operating in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to pay the sum of N650,000 for an environmental audit. The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) in a letter addressed to a company sighted by TheCable said N150,000 will be paid as an administrative charge while N500,000 will be paid as a review charge.

The letter, dated March 25, 2023, said the environmental audit is in accordance with AEPB Act 10 of 1997 and sections 17-20 of the solid waste control/environmental monotoring regulations 2005. “You are requested to submit an Environmental Audit report of all your facility in accordance with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board ACT 10 of 1997 and Sections 17-20 of the Solid Waste Control/ Environmental Monitoring Regulations 2005,” the letter read

