Hajia Shehu Tijani Abdullahi; CEO Amal Technologies, Mr Shehu Tijani Abdullahi; Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande; Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Dele Aleke and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Felix Omatsola Ogbe performing the commissioning of Amal Technologies Gas Leak Detection and Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Facility at Idu Industrial Layout, Abuja on Thursday.

Mr. John Anim: A Proven Ardent Manager in the Oil and Gas IndustryMr. John Anim has been appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of Platform Petroleum Limited. With over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, he has proven himself as a skilled manager in various capacities. Prior to his current role, he served as the Petroleum Engineering Manager, ensuring the efficient operation of the company's assets.

Countries Doubling Down on Fossil Fuel Production Despite Pledges for Net Zero EmissionsThe United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)’s Emissions Gap Report 2023 reveals that countries worldwide are increasing coal, oil, and gas production, contradicting their commitments to achieve net zero emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions reached 57.4GtCO2e in 2022, a 1.2% increase from the previous year. This alarming trend goes against the recommendations of the IPCC and has raised concerns from the United Nations Secretary-General.

Nigeria Spends N600bn on Electricity Subsidies in 2023The federal government has spent over N600 billion to subsidise electricity in 2023 alone, as forex unification and high inflationary pressures pushed cost-reflective tariffs to N124/kWh. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that the government paid N2.8 trillion to subsidise electricity from 2015 to 2022. The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, advocates for pricing gas in Naira to manage foreign currency-related inflationary trends in the sector.

Tributes for Frank Kokori, Nigerian Union Leader Who Fought Military RuleTributes have appeared from different quarters in praise of Frank Kokori's pivotal role in a struggle that was instrumental in ending 29 years of military rule in Nigeria. Frank Kokori, a labour union leader who spent four years in jail under military rule for leading a devastating oil and gas workers’ strike in 1994, died on Thursday at a hospital in Warri, Delta State. His death, after a protracted battle with kidney-related ailments, came on his 80th birthday.

Nigeria Receives Relief from P&ID LawsuitNigeria successfully overturns a $6.6 billion verdict in a lawsuit filed by P&ID, a UK-based company, for a gas plant contract. The court ruled that P&ID obtained the contract through bribery.

President Tinubu Returns to Nigeria After G20 Conference in BerlinPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria after participating at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference in Berlin. Two important agreements were signed between Nigeria and Germany, one on gas supply and the other on renewable energy cooperation. The Siemens Power Deal was also restructured for faster implementation.

