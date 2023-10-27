Colonialism On Agenda For King Charles Visit To Kenya

Nairobi inspection officers check a van set to be part of the royals’ convoy and decorated by Kenyan artists with symbolic designs representing the UK and Kenya at a bus station in downtown Nairobi on October 27, 2023. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)King Charles III embarks Tuesday on a four-day trip to Kenya, his first visit as monarch to a Commonwealth nation, where any comments he makes on Britain’s colonial past will be closely scrutinised.

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya,” the palace said this month, announcing the trip. The choice of Kenya for his first visit to a Commonwealth nation since becoming king in September has special resonance for the royal family.

During two days in the capital, he will meet entrepreneurs, young Kenyans and participate in a state banquet. The king and queen will then travel to the coastal city of Mombasa, where they will visit a nature reserve and meet representatives of various religions.The Commonwealth is a grouping of 56 countries — most of them former British colonies, and including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.But clamour to become a republic is growing among some of them, including Jamaica and Belize. Barbados already ditched having the UK’s monarch as head of state in 2021. headtopics.com

“The late Queen was very much connected to the Commonwealth,” said Poppy Cullen, African history lecturer at the University of Cambridge. She thinks the visit is an opportunity for Britain to show other nations that there are benefits to being an independent republic within the Commonwealth, the way Kenya is.Ruto wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the visit was an “opportunity to enhance our collaboration in various areas of shared interest”.

Read more:

channelstv »

Court Sacks Ghandi As Soun, Orders Fresh Selection ProcessBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Why We Choose Foreign-Made SUVs Over Nigerian-Made OnesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

How Singer Died After He Was Injected — Mohbad’s DJ Tells CoronerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

P&ID: Protect Our Value System, Obi Challenges Nigerian JudiciaryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Set To Deliver Judgment On 2023 Presidential Poll After Months Of Legal TussleBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕