Colombians march for release of Díaz’s father

CCTV footage broadcast by local media appears to show men on motorcycles following the couple’s car just before they were seized at a petrol station in Barrancas on Saturday. Police and soldiers are focusing their search on the Perijá mountains, a dense forest straddling the Colombia-Venezuela border.

On Monday, police said that they had identified a number of individuals “linked to the kidnapping” but did not say who they were. There are a number of gangs which engage in smuggling, extortion and people-trafficking on both sides of the porous border.

