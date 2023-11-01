HEAD TOPICS

Colombians march for release of Díaz’s father

Residents of the Colombian town of Barrancas have held a candle-lit march to the release of the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz

CCTV footage broadcast by local media appears to show men on motorcycles following the couple’s car just before they were seized at a petrol station in Barrancas on Saturday. Police and soldiers are focusing their search on the Perijá mountains, a dense forest straddling the Colombia-Venezuela border.

On Monday, police said that they had identified a number of individuals “linked to the kidnapping” but did not say who they were. There are a number of gangs which engage in smuggling, extortion and people-trafficking on both sides of the porous border.

