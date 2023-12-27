Colgate Nigeria Sponsors Research Efforts in Preventive Oral Care

In a momentous stride towards improving oral health, Colgate Nigeria, the world’s most chosen toothpaste, proudly reaffirms its commitment to fighting tooth cavities and advancing oral care in Nigeria. The toothpaste giant has generously sponsored the International Association for Dental Research’s (IADR) research efforts in preventive oral care by granting a substantial grant of One Million Naira annually for an impressive five-year period.

This significant contribution highlights Colgate’s dedication to advancing oral healthcare through collaborative research initiatives. The grant was recently awarded at the grand celebration of IADR’s 20th anniversary, themed “Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry.” At the IADR conference, attendees witnessed the unveiling of “Colgate MyToothDoc,” an unprecedented Oral Care AI Chatbot on WhatsApp. This cutting-edge marvel, endorsed by the Nigerian Dental Association, demonstrates Colgate’s commitment to innovatio





