Cole Palmer scores twice as Chelsea defeat Manchester United in thrilling EPL clash

Cole Palmer scored twice in added time as Chelsea defeated Manchester United 4-3 in a seven-goal English Premier League ( EPL ) classic at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The English youngster’s goals included two penalties in a match where the hosts initially squandered a two-goal lead and allowed three Man United goals before Palmer’s late heroics.

Gallagher, Chelsea captain, put his side in front early in the exhilarating encounter with a 16-yard first-time shot that Andre Onana failed to reach before Palmer scored his first from the spot on 19 minutes following a foul on Marc Cucurella by Antony. The Red Devils responded through Garnacho after the half-hour mark when he latched on to a poor Chelsea pass before slotting it into the net. United’s captain Bruno Fernandes restored parity before halftime with a header from Diogo Dalot’s cros

Cole Palmer Chelsea Manchester United EPL Football Goals

