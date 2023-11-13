COEASU Rejects Government Policy on Revenue Remittance

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has rejected a government policy requiring partially funded institutions to remit 40 percent of their internally generated revenue (IGR) to the treasury. The policy, which was issued in a finance circular, mandates the automatic deduction of 40 percent from the IGR of federal universities and other partially-funded institutions.

COEASU president, Smart Olugbeko, expressed reservations about the directive, stating that the revenues collected in colleges of education are meant for specific services and are not substantial

