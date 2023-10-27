COAS Orders Immediate Enrolment Of Personnel, Dependants On NHIS

Scheme (NHIS) of the Medical Reception Station (MRS) Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu in Borno State.

He gave the directive on Thursday during an on-the-spot assessment of Nigerian Army units namely, 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment in Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu in Borno state. A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the Army Chief received brief from the respective Commanding Officers of the two units, Lieutenant Colonels Aliyu Garba and Muphtau Arilesere on the security situation in their area of responsibility, infrastructural status and challenges of the units.They stressed the need for increased capitation for the Cantonment MRS since it is serving both units.

General Lagbaja responding to issues raised by the Commanders, “directed that all personnel and their families in the cantonment be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under the Cantonment Medical Reception Station (MRS) to enable them access free medical care, adding that capitation depends on the number of enrollees. headtopics.com

General Lagbaja informed the troops of the federal government’s intervention in providing comfort to serving and deceased personnel, as well as their families through the disbursement of funds to clear the backlog of beneficiaries of the Group Life Insurance Scheme and the Nigerian Army Personal Accident Assurance Scheme.

He assured the troops that challenges of inadequate and dilapidated accommodation, as well as decaying infrastructure are receiving earnest attention across formations and units of the Nigerian Army.

