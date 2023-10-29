COAS Orders Enrolment Of Personnel, Dependants On NHIS

Scheme (NHIS) of the Medical Reception Station (MRS) Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu in Borno State.

He gave the directive during an on the spot assessment of Nigerian Army units at 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment in Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu. A statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in Abuja said Lagbaja received briefs from the respective commanding officers of the two units, Lieutenant Colonels Aliyu Garba and Muphtau Arilesere on the security situation in their area of responsibility, infrastructure status and challenges of the units.

General Lagbaja informed the troops of the federal government’s intervention in providing comfort for serving and deceased personnel, as well as their families through the disbursement of funds to clear the backlog of beneficiaries of the Group Life Insurance Scheme and the Nigerian Army Personal Accident Assurance Scheme. headtopics.com

