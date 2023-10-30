Coalition Lauds NUPRC CEO Over Directive On 3% Payment

mandating the oil companies to comply with their three percent statutory payment to the host communities.

In a press statement issued in Abuja by coordinator of the coalition, Hon. Afe Samson, he commended the NUPR boss, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and his management team for their recognition of the statutory provision and commitment of oil companies to the host communities as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).The COPS/EAND said that the NUPRC’s directive was a welcome development that would ensure that the oil-bearing communities benefit from the resources in their land and water.

While urging the oil companies, particularly those that have not complied to adhere to the NUPRC’s directive and pay their dues to the host communities without delay or excuses, Samson said. “The 3% statutory commitment was a right and not a privilege for the host communities, and that any attempt to deny or shortchange them would be met with stiff resistance.”Samson expressed their readiness to work with the NUPRC and the host communities (HOSTCOM) to monitor and enforce compliance by the oil companies. headtopics.com

He expressed gratitude to the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) – Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, saying this is a laudable achievement that demonstrates his commitment to the development and empowerment of the oil producing states and their people. “We consider this a significant step towards fostering peace, development and sustainability in the region,” he added.

No Export Permit For Firms Not Supplying Crude To Local Refineries— NUPRCAs more private refineries indicate readiness to commence production soon in Nigeria, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is taking Read more ⮕

NUPRC to penalize firms for failingto deliver crude for domestic refiningThe Nation Newspaper NUPRC to penalize firms for failingto deliver crude for domestic refining Read more ⮕

Host Communities Back NUPRC On ‘Hostcomply’ AppOil and gas host communities in the country have thrown their weight behind the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) over the creation of Read more ⮕

NASENI Empowers 200 Imo Youths On Electrical Installation, Maintenance, Lauds TinubuThe executive vice chairman/chief executive officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu has Read more ⮕

NDIC Lauds Judiciary’s Understanding Of Deposit Insurance PracticeThe Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commended the judiciary on its better understanding of the deposit insurance practice towards promoting Read more ⮕

Enoh lauds sports performance grants for athletes, coachesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕