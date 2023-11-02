Coalition develops action plan for equitable expansion of immunisation in Africa

In addition to these discussions, the delegations also engaged in preliminary discussions on the design of Gavi’s next five-year strategic period, “Gavi 6.0”, which will run from 2026-2030, as well as ways to align on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response activities.

“We have come together to give life to the tripartite MoU and secure the health of the continent of Africa. We have committed to work in synergy and give Africa tangible results for immunisation in the shortest time,” said Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Ag. Deputy Director General of the Africa CDC.

“This week’s workshop was the time to turn our deep commitment to collaboration into a tangible plan of action. Gavi is proud to be a partner to the African Union Commission and Africa CDC, and we are excited to be expanding this partnership into so many aspects of our work.”

Following President Bola Tinubu’s recent vote of confidence in his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, South East/South South Heritage Foundation has saluted the President for standing by the CoS and attesting to his sterling qualities. President of the socio-political group, Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe, described as heartwarming Tinubu rising to the occasion to defend Gbajabiamila. “We…

Elder statesman and leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has described the death of Prof. Theophilus Jacob Tom Princewill, the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, as a great loss to the Ijaw nation, academic community and Nigeria at large. Clark, who spoke while receiving the deceased son, Tonye, in company of David Briggs, and Sir…

