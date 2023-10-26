Coalition Asks Northern Govs To Bridge Devt Gap With South

The chairman of the Northeast Youth Progressive Union, Dr Kabir Hassan, who addressed newsmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital yesterday, tasked northern leaders to expedite action in developing the region.

Hassan said prioritising education in their annual budgets, would amount to addressing insecurity and poverty in the region.According to him, “Kano State governor Yusuf has sponsored the tuition, feeding and accommodation of 1,001 postgraduate students to India. He paid the NECO fees of 57,000 students, the tuition of 7,000 students at Bayero University, and tertiary institution students in Kano are now granted 50 percent discount on their fees.

"The North has suffered serious setbacks due to insurgency and poverty; our governors should consider education as a tool in restoring the lost glory of the region."

