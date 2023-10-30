CNG buses, $10bn FX inflow... 7 top business stories to track this week

In a statement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Lokpobiri gave the timeframe while assessing the progress of work on the ongoing quick-fix project on the Kaduna refinery on Saturday.Lokpobiri, Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of NNPC, and other top executive directors of the national oil firm, inspected the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited (KRPC).

Some of the recommendations include; an increase in personal income tax exempt threshold and personal relief allowance; tsuspension of VAT on diesel and tax waivers on CNG, CNG conversion, and renewable energy items.Edun said this during a panel session at the recent Nigeria Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja last Monday.a CNG vehicle pilot conversion centre as part of the federal government’s effort to curtail the petrol subsidy removal effect.

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) says Nigeria is set to host lottery and gaming industry giants worldwide. In a statement on Friday by Magnus Ekechukwu, deputy director of public affairs at NLRC, the commission said industry bigwigs will come from the USA, UK, South Africa, and Botswana, among other countries of the world. headtopics.com

The NLRC said it is concluding arrangements for the first international gaming conference in Nigeria. The 2-day conference, the commission said, will be held at Victoria Island, Lagos on October 31, 2023 and November 1.Tunde Moshood, Keyamo’s special assistant on media and communications, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the minister visited Houston and also took time to visit the fast-developing aerospace of the city in Ellington where he met Arturo Machuca, director of Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport.“I spoke with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria,” he said.Importers of the commodities were forced to source for FX at the black market — often at higher rates. headtopics.com

Alternative Fuel: Federal Govt Fast-tracks CNG AdoptionTo fast-track the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Nigeria, the federal government has inaugurated a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles pilot Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Federal Government Launches CNG Buses [PHOTO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕