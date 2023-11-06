In a maiden report titled “Climate Change and Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria” released on Monday, the policy think-tank said this should be taken more seriously by the Nigerian government and other critical stakeholders. The report acknowledges and details a plethora of climate-related initiatives, including policies, programmes and projects and even the 2021 climate change law, put in place or undertaken by successive Nigerian governments.

It however claims that the potentials of these initiatives and interventions are undercut by the absence of commensurate action, lack of synergy and inadequate funding. According to the report, Nigeria, despite its relatively low emission profile, is already bearing the brunt of the effects of changes in climatic conditions and adverse weather events but the tolls could be significantly higher. Unless urgent and bold actions are taken, the report noted that Nigeria risks becoming one of the worst-affected countries by climate change, with grave implications for the country’s currently fragile economic, social and human development indicators. “Climate change is compounding poverty challenges in Nigeria and impeding the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals. “Climate change is already increasing hunger, poverty, disease burden, migration, conflict and insecurity in Nigeri

