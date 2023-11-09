Clerk of National Assembly Sends False Bill to President Tinubu

The Clerk of the National Assembly made a false claim about a resolution of the House of Representatives and almost got President Tinubu to sign the bill into law. Whenever the Clerk of the National Assembly sends a legislative bill to the Nigerian President, it is expected that the bill has passed through the process of lawmaking and requires only presidential assent to become a law.
But, in June, the Clerk of Nigeria’s parliament, Magaji Tambuwal, sent a false ‘Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act 2023’ to President Bola Tinubu to sign into law. The clerk said what he sent to the president was a true copy of the bill passed by both Houses of the National Assembly in compliance with Section 2(1) of the Acts Authentication Act, Cap A2, Laws of The Federation of Nigeria. “I, CERTIFY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 2(1) OF THE ACTS AUTHENTICATION ACT, CAP, A2, LAWS OF THE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA, 2004, THAT THIS IS A TRUE COPY OF THE BILL PASSED BY BOTH HOUSES OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY,” Mr Tambuwal wrote to President Tinub
