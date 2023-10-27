Clean-Up After Sweden Ferry Oil Spill Could Last A Year

People clean up the oil from the Spraglehall nature reserve at Krokas near Horvik, Sweden as the work to free the grounded ferry Marco Polo and clean up after the oil spill that occurred continues on Octber 23, 2023. (Photo by Johan Nilsson/TT / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / SWEDEN OUTSwedish authorities said Thursday that it could take as long as a year to clean up an oil spill in the Baltic Sea caused by a passenger ferry running aground.

Sweden’s coast guard on Thursday said the ship was still stuck and leaking oil, and it was unclear exactly how much oil had leaked. The authority added it would likely take days before a salvage operation for the ship could be started.

“The oil spill… will require large and extensive resources for a long time to come and will soon affect all parts of municipal operations,” the Solvesborg municipality said in a statement.Speaking at a press conference, Anders Borgman, crisis coordinator for the municipality, said the clean-up could last “up to a year,” according to news agency TT. headtopics.com

Earlier in the week, the coast guard said a streak of spilled oil stretched over five kilometres (three miles) out at sea. However, by Thursday, aircraft could no longer detect oil at the surface as it had sunk and begun to reach the shores.

“Right now, everyone involved is working hard to recover oil from beaches and bays, where the oil lies among rocks in shallow areas,” the coast guard said in a statement.A criminal investigation has been launched and two people are formally suspected of “recklessness in maritime traffic” in relation to the accident. headtopics.com

