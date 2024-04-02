Clarification on Honorary Appointments in Ondo State

Ajulo explained that most of the appointees are honorary and not entitled to collect a dime from Ondo State Government. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made the clarification over some criticism that followed announcement of the appointments. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa distanced himself from the appointees, saying they will not receive any salary or allowance from his administration.

Clarifying the celebrated appointments, Ajulo on Tuesday said the lawyers willingly offered to serve the State as a gesture of goodwill without expecting to collect wages. Ajulo, in a statement titled: “t’s an unfortunate misconception of issues” stressed that any compensation the appointees received will not be provided by the state government. He stated: “Most of these designations are purely honorary, indicating that the lawyers do not have any right to receive financial remuneration or employment advantages from the Ondo State government

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Ondo is an APC state, and will continue to remain an APC state”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Ondo: 273 lawyers appointed by attorney-general are honorary advisers | They won't be paidNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Ondo 2024: I am experienced Governor Ondo needs, says KekemekeThe Nation Newspaper Ondo 2024: I am experienced Governor Ondo needs, says Kekemeke

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Governorship aspirant in Ondo State promises to revamp rural communitiesOlusola Oke, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has pledged to revamp rural communities through road construction and infrastructural development. He also promises to prioritize critical sectors such as education, healthcare, energy, and security.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ondo State guber poll: Don’t vote for greedy, stingy politicians, cleric warns electorateA Cleric in Ondo State and Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has warned residents

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Governorship aspirant claims to be most qualified to govern Ondo StateOlugbenga Edema, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserts that he is the most qualified candidate to govern Ondo State. He expresses confidence in succeeding the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and winning the upcoming election.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »