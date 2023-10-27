Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade, By Owei Lakemfa

Needless to say, when I started a weekly radio programme in Abuja, ‘Diplomatic Hour With Owei Lakemfa’, she was my first guest. She also went out of her way to speak to her fellow ambassadors on my behalf, urging them to honour my invitations.

She was a very effective ambassador of the Cuban people. I recall in a report I wrote that when she met journalists in Abuja on Thursday, 18 February, 2021, mainly on the then 60-year American blockade of her country, the elegant Pulido “walked in wearing half boots, a knee-length overall jacket and confidence; the message and the messenger rhymed.”

Later that year, there were protests and counter-protests in Cuba as a result of COVID-19 resurgence which, with the American blockade that had cost the country a cumulative loss of $1,098,008,000,000 in six decades, had led to shortages of food and medicines. headtopics.com

Cultural ambassador Tar Ukoh sent an ancestral chant for Clarita: “Do we cry? Why should we cry CLARITA? Our Beautiful Daughter. Our Red Rose Sister. Our Afro-Cuban Shield and Spear. From the Womb of our Struggles. Our Cuban gift to Africa! Always with us!”

However, there was no need for her to make a quick return as the huge pro-revolution rallies easily swallowed those of the counter-revolutionaries. In May, having ended her tour of duty, she returned to Havana. We kept in touch through her Cuban number. Then for a few weeks, there was silence from her. But on 29 July, she sent a message. She had not been in good health: “But I hope to recover in August. All the best in the world to you and our comrades. headtopics.com

Then on 14 August, I got a message from her: “Today I will be back at the hospital and tomorrow, I will go into surgery. This is the main reason for my silence, I am not feeling too well, but I hope that things will be better. Take care. Solidarity forever.” When I got home on 9 October, I found there had been three missed calls within minutes from Cuban Ambassador Miriam Morales Palmero. I thought it must be quite urgent.

