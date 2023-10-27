Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade, By Owei Lakemfa

CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador I ever knew. He was a wise, widely travelled man with deep knowledge of Cuban sayings and proverbs which he said mainly emanated from Africa. When in 2016, he received the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, he told him: “We are the same family. I am an African. Do not mind my colour. When you go into my gene, you will know that I am an African.

When after the 2019 Afro-Cuban Conference in Abuja, Carlos told me he was leaving Nigeria, I felt sad and told him he was the friendliest and best Cuban ambassador we have ever had. He smiled and said, the ambassador replacing him, was even better. Then came Clara Margarita Pulido Escandell. It seemed Cuba had deliberately trained her to be Ambassador to Nigeria. She had attended University of Ghana, Legon for her Masters and her thesis was on Nigeria politics.

Pulido read my twice-weekly columns almost religiously, and after each, she would call to discuss them or send a message. Soon, she started calling me her professor. If in a week or two we were not in contact, she asks for a meeting. When we meet, she would usually say: “Professor, have you ever seen where a teacher abandons his pupil?” She teased the more, my comrade, Abiodun Aremu, the Secretary General of the Joint Action Forum, JAF, who is also a recipient of the Cuban Friendship Medal. headtopics.com

Pulido worked round the clock and would sometimes call me late in the night to seek clarification on issues. Needless to say, when I started a weekly radio programme in Abuja, ‘Diplomatic Hour With Owei Lakemfa’, she was my first guest. She also went out of her way to speak to her fellow ambassadors on my behalf, urging them to honour my invitation. She was a very effective ambassador of the Cuban people.

However, there was no need for her to make a quick return as the huge pro-revolution rallies easily swallowed those of the counter- revolutionaries. In May 2023, having ended her tour of duty, she returned to Havana. We kept in touch through her Cuban number. Then for a few weeks, there was silence from her. But on July 29, she sent a message. She had not been in good health: “But I hope to recover in August. All the best in the world to you and our comrades. headtopics.com

