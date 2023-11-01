CJN: judiciary must embrace technology for efficiency

Chief Justice Ariwoola spoke at a three-day retreat for Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, organised by the Attorney General Alliance-Africa (AGA-Africa) in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Chief Justice Ariwoola believes the judiciary cannot effectively carry out its role as a neutral arbiter and sustainer of democracy without adapting to the digital age.“Its principles also advocate the independence of the Judiciary, the doctrine of separation of powers, the guarantee of fundamental rights, freedom of expression epitomised by free press and media as well as free and fair elections, all of which can only be guaranteed by an efficient and effective judiciary.

NJI Administrator, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, added that a vibrant and independent Judiciary manned by upright judicial officers remained indispensable to the sustenance of public confidence in the administration of Justice. He said: “The pursuit of Justice is the cornerstone of any thriving democracy.

“In this light, concerted efforts must be made towards the timely resolution of cases, the streamlining of legal procedures and the elimination of unnecessary delays.“Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to invest in several key areas such as ICT and also leverage on case management among many others.

AGA Africa Programme Director, Chukukere Unamba-Opara, said the organisation works to strengthen the legal landscape and enhance the judicial capabilities.

