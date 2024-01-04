Civil Society Organizations to Monitor Implementation of N28.777 Trillion Appropriation Expenditure

Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CCSO) under the aegis of Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative in Nigeria (CSCHEI), on Thursday, unveiled plans to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the N28.777 trillion Appropriation Expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year.

Recall that the Appropriation Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly during a special plenary session held on Saturday, December 30, 2023, was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the State House, Abuja.The group’s Director General, Hon. Kunle Yussuf, gave the assurance via a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, affirming that the Civil Society Organizations remained an important source of information for both citizens and the governmen





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Launches Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics SystemThe National Population Commission has launched the electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (e-CRVS) in Nigeria, providing electronic certificates for various forms of registration, including births and deaths. The system aims to improve the documentation of births and close the identity gap on the continent.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

9000 civil servants fail promotion exams in NigeriaNo fewer than 9,000 civil servants who sat the 2022 Federal Civil Service Commission’s promotion examinations failed, leaving only about 4000 successful candidates.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Interview with General Ibrahim Badamasi BabangidaFormer military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, speaks about his childhood, military activities, and the civil war in an interview with Search FM.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

New CEO of Women Trust Fund Calls for Gender Equality in Nigerian PoliticsBrenda Anugwom, the new CEO of Women Trust Fund (WTF), urges Nigeria to address the gender gaps in politics through 35 percent Affirmative Action. She emphasizes the importance of women's voices being heard and their contribution to the development of Nigerian society. Brenda advocates for gender-inclusive policies and better representation of women in decision-making.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria's Government Determined to Protect Businesses, Says Vice PresidentVice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized the government's commitment to protecting businesses in Nigeria, stating that they are the bedrock of society and reflect the government's direction and speed of progress. The government is focusing on job creation, capital accessibility, economic growth, and poverty eradication to revive the economy.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulationsThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations. The operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite restrictions. The NSIB stressed the need for adherence to regulations and experience in night-time flight operations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »