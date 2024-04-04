Civil Society Advocacy Group Urges Addressing Tax Expenditure and Debt Management Issues

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said that the substantial leakage of revenue has underscored the urgency of addressing tax expenditure and debt management issues with utmost priority. The group said compounding Nigeria’s fiscal woes are significant revenue losses attributed to tax expenditures, encompassing incentives, exemptions, credits and waivers.

Giving instances of the 2021 Tax Expenditure Statement (TES) revenue, accounting for approximately four per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and equating to about N6.8 trillion, the group said was foregone due to tax expenditures

