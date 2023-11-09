Civil Service Promotion Association Calls for Cancellation of Promotion Exams

The Civil Service Promotion Association (CPA) has called for the cancellation of the recently concluded promotion exams from the directorship cadre to the Permanent Secretary (PS). In its statement, the CPA claims that the exam was marred by huge controversies undermining its credibility. It stated that the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation officials were allegedly responsible for the corruption and lack of transparency in the selection process.

The CPA demanded that the entire process be reviewed. It further alleged that the Examination Committee comprised the Head of Service cronies, ”who favoured her stooges for the PS positions.” It said qualified directors who sat for the exam complained about the corruption, nepotism, bribery, and exchange of huge sums of money that characterized the selection process. It explained that only 20 out of the 85 directors who took the exam passed it with 50 per cent or above, and the allocation of scores appeared biased, favouring some candidates over others

