Civil Servants Manipulating Retirement System

There are reports that some civil servants, especially in the Federal Ministry of Education, who have reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 years but are unwilling to retire, are bent on manipulating the system to stay on in service. It is also reported that these civil servants influence their posting to schools so as to remain longer in service and benefit from the nation’s new retirement age for teachers.

The action of these desperate civil servants should not be condoned for the main reason that it is a corrupt practice that is obstructing the employment of eligible young applicants. It is obvious that they are more concerned with their personal interests than the interest of the country. They are also taking away the opportunity for fresh ideas and perspectives to be injected into the civil service system. Furthermore, the actions of these civil servants are a clear violation of the principles of fairness and equity. The new retirement age for teachers was introduced to address the shortage of qualified teachers in the country

