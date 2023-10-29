Chivita Urges Consumers To Prioritise Fruit Juice Consumption

This was disclosed at an evening of fun, excitement, and juicy conversations as Chivita hosted fruit juice lovers to the celebration of the annual Chivita World Juice Day. This year’s event, which is the 5th edition was held at the prestigious Queens Park Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, and had the theme “Promoting Fruit Juice Consumption”.

In her welcome remarks, Bose Ogunyemi, Senior Brand Manager, Chivita and Capri-Sun, CHI Limited stated that Chivita’s unwavering commitment to promoting fruit juice consumption is more than just a brand mission; it is a declaration of the importance of health, wellness, and the simple pleasures of life.

“Chivita World Juice Day serves as a reminder that in a world filled with choices, we can choose to embrace a daily lifestyle choice of fruit juice that is healthy and nutritious,” she said. headtopics.com

The panel session highlighted the nutritional benefits of fruit juices and communicated the importance of staying hydrated, with fruit juices contributing to daily fluid intake. There was also a showcase of the range of Chivita juice variants available and their appeal to different taste preferences. Afterward, the mixologist demonstrated creative recipes to inspire consumers to incorporate fruit juices into their daily routines.

SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of Nigeria Read more ⮕

S’Court verdict: Remain focused on victory, Jaji urges TinubuThe Nation Newspaper S'Court verdict: Remain focused on victory, Jaji urges Tinubu Read more ⮕

Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate Tinubu Read more ⮕

Seek God always, JesuKay urges youthsThe Nation Newspaper Seek God always, JesuKay urges youths Read more ⮕

Halt depreciating Naira, worsening hardship, SMBLF urges TinubuELDERS and leaders of southern Nigeria and Middle Belt, have dissected Nigeria's state of affairs and returned a grim verdict: Standard of living is depreciating speedily and must be halted. Read more ⮕

Jonathan visits Tinubu, urges ex-presidents, others to stop fightingThe two leaders met behind closed doors after which Mr Jonathan addressed journalists. Read more ⮕