China tour for Messi’s Inter Miami called off

The tour organiser confirmed the news in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, saying that it “deeply regretted” the announcement but without providing a reason for the decision. Recent World Cup champion Messi is wildly popular in China, where the men’s national team has performed poorly in recent years and the domestic league wrestles with corruption.

The Premier Basketball League Management Committee (PBLMC) has chosen Abuja and Akure, Ondo State capital, as hosts of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) Premier Basketball League conference finals, which tips off from November 4 to 12.

Efe Ajagba’s World Boxing Council (WBC) title fight on Saturday against Australia’s Joe Goodal is the Nigerian’s biggest fight since he lost on unanimous decision to a tactically superior Frank Sanchez in 2021.

