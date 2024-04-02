Children Abducted by Suspected Bandits in Katsina State

At least thirty children have been abducted by suspected bandits in Kasai village, located in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Batsari, known as a Security Frontline Local Government Area, has been grappling with escalating activities of bandits and criminal elements in recent times. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and has yet to elicit any official response from government authorities or security agencies.

Details remain scant, with no official confirmation or statement on the matter. However, according to a resident of the area who spoke to Channels Television, the abduction took place as the children ventured behind Kasai village to gather firewood for cooking. “Yes, the attack occurred yesterday, Monday, in the morning hours. It all began when the children numbering up to thirty went behind the Kasai village to secure firewood which their parents would use to cook food for them

