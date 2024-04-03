Child of war reflects on elusive peace in eastern DRC

Sitting at home in Goma in the volatile east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rachel Sematumba describes herself as “a child of war”. As the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda approaches, she reflects on how peace remains as elusive now in the city as when she was born. “Since my birth at the time of the genocide in Rwanda until now with the M23 (rebel militia), there’s only been that in Goma — war,” Sematumba said.
In summer 1994, nearly one million Rwandan Hutu refugees fled across the border into Goma, the capital of DRC’s North Kivu province.Fearing reprisals by the new Kigali authorities, they had left a country riven and traumatised by genocid
