Child of war reflects on elusive peace in eastern DRC

Sitting at home in Goma in the volatile east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rachel Sematumba describes herself as “a child of war”. As the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda approaches, she reflects on how peace remains as elusive now in the city as when she was born. “Since my birth at the time of the genocide in Rwanda until now with the M23 (rebel militia), there’s only been that in Goma — war,” Sematumba said.

In summer 1994, nearly one million Rwandan Hutu refugees fled across the border into Goma, the capital of DRC’s North Kivu province.Fearing reprisals by the new Kigali authorities, they had left a country riven and traumatised by genocid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judith Suminwa appointed first female prime minister of DRCNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Report: Over 500 schools closed amid escalating violence in DRCNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politicianThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

UK Parliament In Stand-Off Over Rwanda Migrants PlanBritain's Conservative government insisted Thursday that it still aimed to send migrants to Rwanda in the coming months, despite a parliamentary stand-off over the controversial plan.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Lessons from a country called RwandaThe Nation Newspaper Lessons from a country called Rwanda

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Child opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three: policeA 12-year-old opened fire Tuesday at a school outside the Finnish capital Helsinki, injuring three other children, police said, adding that the attacker was in custody.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »