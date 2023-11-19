Child Miners in Kadauri: Digging for Gold Amidst Harsh Conditions

The sun is only a backdrop for the inhuman condition, in Kadauri. The heat melts the jelly on the child miners’ necks into liquid necklaces. It’s a furnace out there along the gold belt of Maru local government area (LGA) of. Inside the mine pits, children write their dreams in shiny beads of sweat: the indelible ink of their brow. It’s the only way that their absence from school could mean something. Scores of out-of-school kids, mostly boys, litter the dusty tract digging for gold.

A dirt pan assures a full plate to their starving bellies. Thus they defy the heat, obstinate souls accustomed to searing whipping from the sun. Of the motley crew, Mubaraq Baballe stands out for the passion he brings to the task. Shouldering aplomb like a steel amour, the 11-year-old feverishly digs the earth and shovels sludge every day, hoping to hit pay-dirt. Three years after The Nation’s first encounter with him, Baballe still hunts for gold amid the dusty plains of Kadauri. “Sometimes, I travel to Anka with my uncles and cousin to work,” he sai





