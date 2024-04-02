Chief Gabriel Aduku: A Man of Calmness and Creativity

Not desperate, never agitated, not rebellious, not a mischief-maker, Chief (Architect) Gabriel Aduku exited this world of desperation, agitations, rebellion, and mischief on March 10, 2024, a few weeks after his 80th birthday. He was an unexplored treasure to humanity, a rare human resource and a man with a candle that shone in Nigeria’s pitch darkness. His calmness, his speeches, salted with grace, and carefully chosen diction could calm any storm.

He had a still small voice even in turbulence. Architect Aduku’s presence was a commanding power in every atmosphere where he was found. For decades, he was typically identifiable in his white flowing gown and red cap. The late Chief (Arc) Aduku would ‘never hurt a fly’. His demeanour was not the story of weakness, but more of focus. These attributes facilitated his creative ingenuity in executing architectural and leadership projects, for which he was transcendenta

