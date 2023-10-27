Chicago State University deposition was not authenticated for use in Nigeria, supreme court rules

Emmanuel Agim, justice of the supreme court, says the deposition of the registrar for Chicago State University was not authenticated for use in Nigeria.

Abubakar had secured an order from the US district court for the Northern District of Illinois, directing the release of Tinubu’s academic credentials. The court also dismissed the entire petition seeking to overturn the verdict of the tribunal which affirmed Tinubu’s election.

“A reading of the deposition exposes that it is not authenticated by the seal of the authority before whom it was issued. “Such authentication is an assurance of the origin and authenticity of the foreign deposition,” Agim added. headtopics.com

“She merely signed a certificate of report bearing her name and number. Being a deposition from another country, it cannot be used in Nigeria without authentication. The authentication of the oath administration is mandatory.”Agim also expressed concerns as to why the deposition was made in the law office of Abubakar’s lawyer instead of the court which gave the order.

