Chicago Man Retires After Winning $1 Million on Scratch Ticket

A Chicago man, known as "Mr. M," has bid farewell to his career after winning $1 million on a $10 scratch ticket from Harlem Food and Liquors in Harwood Heights. The 68-year-old industrial mechanic trusted his instincts and bought the winning ticket, expressing his joy: "I chose to take a chance and buy it, and boy, am I glad I did." Kaushik Patel, an employee at the store, shared the excitement, mentioning Mr. M's regular visits.

Patel added, "He was so happy and smiling so big—it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy." Mr. M's decision to retire came immediately after the win. He shared, "I was going to retire next year, but now I don't have to wait! It's time I focus on what really matters—my family." In addition to retiring, Mr. M plans to use some of his winnings to travel and enjoy his newfound freedom





